Incline’s Pietzke places third, qualifies for state
November 4, 2018
Incline's Niklas Pietzke changed his tactics Friday, Oct. 26, for the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 1A/2A Northern Region Championships at Rancho San Rafael in Reno.
The Highlander sophomore was battling a hamstring issue from an earlier ankle injury but still improved his time over last year.
Pietzke finished third in a field of 47 in a time of 17 minutes, 59 seconds bettering last year's time by 19 seconds.
The winner of the race from Sierra Lutheran finished in 17:10.
Pietzke will represent Incline at the state meet for the second consecutive year.
He finished 12th last season.
The state meet will take place Saturday, Nov. 3, at Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City.
Also for the Highlanders, Zach Homola finished in 25th, Brent Wolfe was 36th and Dillon Jenkins was 37th.
