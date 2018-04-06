Johnson, Vikings baseball scores win at Dayton

Cameron Johnson got his team leading third win of the season and also had a pair of hits Tuesday, April 3, to help lead the South Tahoe Vikings baseball team over their hosts, the Dayton Dust Devils.

Johnson hurled 4 2/3 innings and allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out three as the Vikings won 8-4.

Chris Pfister came on in relief and finished the game to earn the save. He allowed two walks and a run but no hits and struck out one.

"Cameron did a very good job throwing strikes and giving our defense a chance to work," said Vikings head coach Starbuck Teevan. "Chris came in and shut the door, pounding the zone and keeping hitters guessing. Defensively, we committed very few mistakes and took care of the baseball."

Bryin Schouten doubled and singled twice to lead the Vikings 10-hit attack. He scored twice and drove in a run.

Also for the Vikings (7-7, 4-6 3A Northern League), Jaden Aquino doubled home a run, Cameron Lehmann had two hits and scored twice, Tucker Cannon walked three times and scored, Peyton Galli singled and drove in two, Cameron Johnson scored, Pfister walked, doubled and scored and Aaron Johnson and Kevin Lehmann each had RBIs.

The Vikings collected a bunch of runs against one of the Northern League's better hurlers, Trevor Burrows. The lefty coming into the game had allowed just four earned runs in 22 2/3 innings while striking out 37.

"We faced a tougher pitcher in the league and had a very good approach at the plate," Teevan said. "We made him throw a lot of pitches, and got timely hits when we needed them."

The Vikings win also broke a tie with Dayton (6-8, 3-7 3A Northern) for sixth place, the last playoff qualifying position. But there's still over half the league schedule remaining and a chance at many more victories.

South Tahoe moved up their schedule this week due to weather. The Vikings played the Sparks Railroaders (2-9, 0-7 3A Northern) Thursday afternoon, April 5, in a doubleheader at South Tahoe Middle School.

"We're a much better team than we've shown. Our record doesn't indicate what this team is capable of. We just need our team leaders and team as a whole to step up their play."