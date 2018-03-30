King Pong takes best overall at Dummy Downhill

Dummies on skis caught big air Saturday, March 24, at Diamond Peak Ski Resort, but it was ping pong that stole the show. King Pong designed by the team Let's Play Ping Pong, won best overall at the 18th annual Dummy Downhill.

The dummy had a ping pong tabletop complete with net and paddles. It was propped up by hand-painted wood frame and siding and a wooden palate was the base on top of skis.

Incline Elementary School third graders designed a nice looking dummy stacked high with books called Launch into Reading, but it was awarded best crash after disintegrating during landing.

Incline elementary first graders won the creativity award for their dummy, Don't Let the Pigeon Ski.

Drew Morris through everything he had into his dummy and called it The Kitchen Sink. His dummy caught the biggest air and won the award for Furthest Distance.

The shortest distance went to Chance designed by Pet Network. Respect my Authority from Parking Crew won the still intact award.