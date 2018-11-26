Lady Coyotes continue historic soccer run, reach Final Four

The Lady Coyotes uniforms were wet and muddy, but their spirits have never been higher.

Lake Tahoe Community College knocked off top seed Sierra 2-0 Saturday afternoon in the California Community College Athletic Association Women’s Soccer Regional Championships. They are now one of four teams left vying for a state title.

A sloppy, muddy field couldn't slow the Coyotes or Lauren Wolcott, who scored two first-half goals to help lead the No. 5 Coyotes (19-0-4) into the Final Four where they will play Pacific Coast North Conference champion San Bernardino Valley (19-1-4) at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at Ventura College in southern California.

The San Bernardino Wolverines reached the state semifinals by winning consecutive overtime games on penalty kicks.

The Coyotes are making their first appearance in the final four, having gone further in postseason than any previous women's team.

Lake Tahoe recorded its 18th shutout of the season and remained the only unbeaten team in California.

The Coyotes have given up just one goal in the past 13 contests and have given up only six on the season.

Wolcott's first goal came off a set piece in the opening minutes. Sydney Woodward lofted a corner kick that Wolcott headed in for a 1-0 lead.

Later in the first half, Wolcott smashed a banger from 25 yards out off an assist from Graciela Palencia.

It was the first time Sierra was shutout this season on their home field and only its second loss.

If the Coyotes win Friday, they will play Sunday, Dec. 2, in the championship game.