Lake Tahoe Community College Lady Coyotes ready to host heavyweight showdown

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The best, and by far the cheapest, entertainment Tuesday on the South Shore will be at Lake Tahoe Community College.

Two undefeated, nationally-ranked soccer teams will clash in a late season, non-league battle in lead up to playoffs.

And admission is free. Kickoff is at 5 p.m.

The Lady Coyotes (13-0-3) moved up this week to No. 2 in the United Soccer Coaches Junior College National Poll, the highest ranking ever for the school, and possibly the highest for the Golden Valley Conference.

Lake Tahoe will host the fourth-ranked Sierra Wolverines (19-0-0), from Rocklin.

The Lady Coyotes, 10-0 in GVC play, must first take care of conference business Friday before the clash of titans. They play at Feather River (5-4-1 GVC) and will try to duplicate a 3-0 win earlier in the year over the Golden Eagles.

Business is something the Lady Coyotes have attended to all season.

They have rampaged through GVC opponents through 10 games, scoring 62 goals while allowing just one.

In the last two games, they have scored 20 goals, beating both Siskiyous and Lassen by identical 10-0 scores.

Emily Robert scored five goals combined in the two games and Angie Hurtado added four to lead the offense.

Roberts has moved up to third in the state in goals scored with 25 in just 18 games. Her total is a new standard for LTCC and there's three games left in the regular season.

For the Coyote men, their final three games are life and death.

They have won three straight by shutting out and dominating their opponents.

Lake Tahoe (10-7-2, 6-2 GVC) is tied for second place with Feather River (6-2 GVC) and needs to reverse the 5-3 loss from earlier this season when they play Friday, Nov. 2 at the Golden Eagles.

Should the Coyotes win, they added a non-league game Sunday at Mendocino to improve their power rating, should they also prevail on the north coast.

They finish the season Friday, Nov. 6, at unbeaten Butte (8-0 GVC).

All are must win games for the Coyotes if they want to have a shot at playing in postseason.

The Coyotes have four prolific scorers who are in the state's top 10.

Jose Lopez has scored 11 goals and assisted on 12 others for 34 points, good for third in California.

Jorge Medina leads the state in assists (22) and has 32 points, fourth best. Josh Corlett has 26 points (7g, 12a) and Niko Dongmann has 22 (8g, 6a), good for seventh and ninth, respectively.