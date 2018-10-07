Lady Vikings soccer pushes win streak to 11, stays undefeated in league

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe girls' soccer team pushed its win streak to 11 and remained undefeated in league with two victories in the past week.

The Vikings vanquished North Tahoe, 3-0, on Friday, Sept. 28, and roared past Churchill County, 8-0, on Wednesday. Both games were played at South Tahoe.

The Vikings front line of Anjelina Maltase, Kesley Hogan and Giovana De Loia each scored goals in the big win over North Tahoe, who at the time was alone in second place in the Northern League.

Assisting on goals for the Vikings were Marley Befu, De Loia and Hogan.

South Tahoe started the second half of league season by sweeping the season series from Churchill.

Maltase had a monster game against the Greenwave with two goals and three assists. De Loia added two goals and an assist and Riley Turner, Hogan, Ilse Decosta and Branda Warden each scored goals while Simpson and Ashley Johnson added assists.

South Tahoe's sophomore goalkeeper Phoebe Barkann recorded her eighth and ninth clean sheets of the season.

The Vikings (13-1, 10-0 Northern) play Saturday at Sparks (0-8 Northern) and return home Wednesday, Oct. 10, to battle North Valleys (4-3-1 Northern).