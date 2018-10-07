Lady Vikings tennis finishes strong, earns No. 2 seed

What an end to the regular season for the South Tahoe girls' tennis team.

The Vikings avenged both early-season league losses in a span of five days to forge a three-way tie for first place and earn the No. 2 seed and a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

South Tahoe (8-2 3A Northern League) defeated Incline (8-2 Northern) 10-8 Thursday, Sept. 25, and finished the regular season with a 10-8 victory over Truckee (8-2 Northern) and in both matches the Vikings were the guests.

Incline maintained the No. 1 seed due to the most sets won with South Tahoe second and Truckee third. Incline finished the season with two consecutive losses, including a forfeit loss to North Tahoe to end the regular season. The Highlanders defeated the Lakers 17-1 in their first meeting.

South Tahoe's singles did most of the damage against Truckee while it was doubles that turned the tide against Incline.

Kayla Mason, South Tahoe's top player with only two losses this season in 30 matches, won all three of her matches and No. 2 Sierra Dahl and No. 3 Keira Lyons each won two matches to account for seven points against the rival Wolverines.

Lyons, a freshman, beat Truckee's No. 2 Rachel Heath 7-6 (6-2) in the closest match of the day and ultimately provided the deciding point.

The Vikings top doubles team of Riana Bindel and Lauren Schwartz earned two points and Alex Carlson and Nicole Morgan accounted for the 10th point.

Against Incline, Bindel and Schwartz and Carlson and Morgan each won all of their matches to earn six out of the team's 10 points.

Mason and the Northern League's top singles player Kate Tong again staged a close battle and Tong prevailed 7-6 (10-8) in a tiebreaker. It was another close match after Tong topped Mason 7-5 in their first match this season.

Mason's losses this season are both to Tong.

Mason won her two other singles matches, Sierra Dahl added a singles point and the No. 3 doubles team of Soleil Weed and Lauren Romsos scored the Vikings final point.

Incline's Millie Jenkins, playing No. 2 singles with Taylor Redfern not available for the match, won two of three matches and pushed Mason before falling 7-5.

Also for the Highlanders, Melanie Racich earned a singles point and the doubles teams of Lily Price and Carolyn Eppolito and Emily Palmer and Jordan Stephens each scored a point.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 3A Northern Region Team Tennis Championships begin Thursday but Incline and South Tahoe have first-round byes and will begin their respective postseasons Friday on their home courts.

South Tahoe will face the winner between No. 6 Sparks and No. 3 Truckee with the time yet to be determined, but it will be either at noon or 3 p.m. The Vikings will likely have to go through their rival in the semifinals to reach the final.

The team final will be played at 10 a.m. Monday at Tahoe Donner Tennis Club in Truckee.