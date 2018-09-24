Lady Vikings win pair of tennis matches

After suffering its lone loss to Northern League leader Incline, the South Tahoe Lady Vikings earned a pair of tennis victories.

The Vikings beat North Valleys (3-3 Northern) 14-4 Tuesday, Sept. 11, at home and two days later went on the road to top Churchill County (2-4 Northern) 12-6.

Junior Kayla Mason led the Vikings on both days, winning all six of her matches while losing just six games in six sets. She has won 11 out of her 12 matches this season.

Vikings sophomore Sierra Dahl won five matches in the two contests, giving up just four games in those five sets. Dahl is 9-3 this season.

Freshman Kiera Lyons won two matches against North Valleys and fellow frosh Lauren Rosmos won two matches against Churchill.

South Tahoe's No. 1 doubles team of Lauren Schwartz and Riana Bindel won all three matches against North Valleys giving up just two games. The pair have run their record to 10-1 this season.

Kaylee Bull and Nicole Morgan won two matches and Morgan teamed with Alyx Carlson to earn another point.

The team of Luna Melgarejo and Soleil Weed earned a point with a 6-2 win.

Churchill beat South Tahoe in five of six doubles matches but forfeited three contests. Bindel and Schwartz recorded the Vikings lone doubles point.

The Vikings (4-1 Northern) hosted Truckee (4-1 Northern) Tuesday and played Thursday at Sparks. Incline (6-0 Northern) leads the league.