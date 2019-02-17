Lady Warriors suffer loss, play Tuesday for 1A West League title

Whittell's Lady Warriors continued to grind out wins despite not shooting the ball very well, but finally ran into a brick wall earlier this week.

But with a win tonight, the Warriors can clinch at least a share of the West League title, the programs first since 2006.

Whittell dumped the Pyramid Lake Lakers, 36-31, Friday in Nixon, Nev., even though the girls went through a stretch in the second quarter where they missed 25 shots in a row. But Whittell was defeated 50-19 Tuesday by rival Virginia City on the road, its first league loss.

"We turned it over 19 times and survived another cold streak like we always seem to have," said Whittell head coach Phil Bryant about the win over Pyramid. "The team has steadily improved from day one but we still have a long way to go. My main objective for the season was to show that the girls program could be a positive one. They have bought in to working harder and being coached to play the game the right way. I still do not have them where I would like them to be but we are close to most of the season goals."

Bryant wanted his team to improve on individual skill sets, learn to play as a team, win more games, have fun and make the playoffs. He said he should have added shooting a higher percentage to that list.

"At least look better when we shoot, the makes will come," Bryant said.

Freshman Jessica Johnson led the way for Whittell with 15 points, Madison Burch added nine and Brianna Johns pitched in seven points. Burch added 10 rebounds while Johnson had seven and Johns six.

"We have always seemed to overcome the shooting stats with one or two clutch shots down the stretch," Bryant said. "This time it was Jessica with a strong third quarter and Andrea Smith scoring her only two points on an off balance shot late in the fourth. Kyla (Rippett) and Brianna continue to take care of the ball pretty well against the presses."

Whittell (15-6, 8-1 1A West League) was scheduled to play Excel Christian (2-12, 1-8 West) Wednesday but was canceled leaving the Warriors with a forfeit victory.

The Warriors game tonight vs. Sage Ridge (1-13, 1-8 West) in their regular season finale has been postponed due to weather until 5 p.m. Tuesday.