Incline's Millie Jenkins is fast. She also can jump really high, and far. And she's just a freshman.

Jenkins grabbed first place in the high jump and long jump and finished second in the 100-meter hurdles Wednesday, April 25, at the Tahoe Truckee Lake Meet at Truckee High School, which included South Tahoe, North Tahoe, Whittell and Sugar Bowl Academy.

Jenkins individually scored 28 of the Highlanders 107 team points. That was good for second place behind the superior depth and athleticism of Tahoe-Truckee girls who finished with 262.5 points. North Tahoe was third (86), South Tahoe fourth (79.5), Whittell was fifth (46) and Sugar Bowl was sixth (31).

Jenkins came just under a second short of winning three individual titles. She reached 15 feet, 7.5 inches in the long jump to beat her previous best by almost a half foot.

In winning the high jump, Jenkins (5 feet) beat out three teammates, Sami Giangreco (4-10), Jada Moore (4-08) and Haley Carlson (4-06), as the Highlanders swept the top four spots.

Jenkins also teamed with Giangreco, Moore and Belle Johnson to get second in the 4×100 relay.

Giangreco tossed the discus just over 88 feet to take the top spot and Johnson reached the same height as the winner in pole vault (8-03) but had less attempts at a taller height and earned second. She also placed fourth in the 100-meter dash.

Carissa Buchholz, Ally Sullivan and Theresa Sandborn led the South Tahoe girls.

Buchholz destroyed the field in the 3,200-meter run, winning the long distance race by almost one minute.

Sullivan was second in the 1600 and Sandborn was second in the 300 hurdles, fourth in the 110 hurdles and third in long jump.

Whittell speedsters Kyla Rippett and Anna White each claimed individual victories.

Rippett sprinted to first in the 200 and White ran the fastest lap in the 400. White finished just behind Rippett in the 200 in second place. Rippett was second in the 100.

The Tahoe-Truckee (228.5) and North Tahoe (207.5) boys pretty much took off with the top two spots, with Incline (92), South Tahoe (30), Whittell (21) and Sugar Bowl (15) chasing.

Incline's Dylan Cleary set a personal best (24.24) in winning the 200. He also came in third in the 100.

Teammate Dillon Jenkins, brother of Millie, also set a personal best in the 200 (25.11) to finish in second. He also set a personal best (58.82) in the 400 and came in third. Jenkins scored an individual team-high 24 points.

Also for Incline, Niklas Pietzke was second in the 3200, Bradley Rye was second in pole vault and Noah Cleary was fourth, Sebastian Hernandez was third in the 800 and Eleazer Santiago was fourth in the 200.

David Holmes took on the long distance events and won them both. He finished about 3 seconds ahead of the pack in the 1600 and dominated the 3200, winning by 25 seconds.

Also for South Tahoe, Christopher Hoefer was fourth in the 1600.

Incline next will compete in the Kay' Ostrom Invitational Friday, May 4, in Nevada Union, California while South Tahoe and Whittell will compete Saturday, April 28, at the Big George Invitational at Douglas High School.

That will be the last meet before the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Northern 1A-3A Championships on Friday and Saturday, May 11-12, at Yerington, Nevada.