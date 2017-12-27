Lake Tahoe Community College women continue to collect soccer awards

Players from the Lake Tahoe Community College women's soccer team continue to collect awards following the Coyotes' historic season.

LTCC sophomore Rebecca Niblett became the first United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American in the history of the girls' program based on her performance in the classroom and on the field.

The psychology major scored 12 goals and added 11 assists in 21 games and carries a 3.9 grade point average.

"I am so proud and happy for Rebecca," said Coyotes head coach Jeremy Evans. "If I had to choose which type of All-American award I would want, the scholar one is the better of the two."

The Golden Valley Conference most valuable player Madison Boyd, the GVC defensive player of the year Caitlyn Bidart and first teamer Melanie Ara all received recognition.

Boyd was second-team United States Coaches All-West Region (all western United States), a first for the program, and was second-team All-Northern California by the California Community Colleges Soccer Coaches Association.

Recommended Stories For You

Bidart and Ara each were second team All-Northern California.

The three All-Northern California selections are the most LTCC has had in the same year.

But for the second straight season, the Golden Valley Conference most valuable player has not made first or second team All-State or first team All-North.

Not all the voting is official because of a dispute in the process. Coaches deviated from the normal voting process and some conferences got the majority of votes while only 25 percent of the coaches in the north state actually voted, Evans said.

"Madison is without a doubt the best center back in Northern California, and possibly the state, based on how she played this year," Evans said. "It's a travesty that a team that went 17-3-3, was the second seed based on the power points system and ranked No. 10 in the nation can't get a player on the first-team All-North region, let alone first-team All-State. It's an embarrassing system if that's what coaches feel. We played every top team, or I saw them in person or on film. There's no better center back than Madison. If there is, she's likely playing right next to her in Caitlyn Bidart.

"In addition, we scored the second most goals in the state, allowed the least amount of goals in our conference's history, shutout the defending national champs and other nationally-ranked teams, yet we can't get a single player among the best 12 players in Northern California?" Evans added. "That's doesn't seem possible to me, but it became possible because coaches who voted were making uninformed decisions, or they aren't familiar with the best players. Beyond that, our coaches association allowed that to become a possibility because we deviated from our bylaws and created a voting system we should've have used, so hopefully that gets cleaned up next year and deserving players aren't left off teams that they absolutely should be included on."