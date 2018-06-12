Lake Tahoe Golf Course earns Audubon designation for 16th straight year

Lake Tahoe Golf Course has retained is designation as a "Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary" for the 16th straight year.

The course, led by superintendent Bobby Jaeger and general manager Kevin Sommerfeld, is certified through the "Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf Courses," an Audubon International program.

LTGC is just one of 904 courses in the world to reach that designation. Incline Village's Championship and Mountain courses have also received the same designation over the past several years.

"Lake Tahoe golf Course has shown a strong commitment to its environmental program," said Christine Kane, executive director at Audubon International. "They are to be commended for preserving the natural heritage of the area by protecting the local watershed and provided a sanctuary for wildlife on the golf course property."

The sanctuary program, endorsed by the United States Golf Association, provides information and guidance to help golf courses preserve and enhance wildlife habitat and protect natural resources. Courses from all parts of the world have reach the designation.

Kane said to be certified, a course must demonstrate that it is maintaining a high degree of environmental quality in a number of areas, including environmental planning, wildlife and habitat management, outreach and education, chemical use reduction and safety, water conservation and water quality management.

Course go through a recertification process every three years.

Annual program membership fees are $300 for properties located in the United States.

The Championship Course was re-certified last year and the Mountain Course was last certified in 2014.