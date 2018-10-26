Lake Tahoe Lady Coyotes remain undefeated, ranked No. 3

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The undefeated and No. 3 ranked Lake Tahoe Community College's Lady Coyotes soccer team earned three more wins over the last 10 days or so, including a shutout victory over the second-place team, to seize control in the Golden Valley Conference.

The Coyotes (13-0-3, 8-0 GVC) beat Butte 3-0, Oct. 16, at home in a battle of league unbeatens to grab first place alone and followed that on the road with an 8-0 drubbing of Shasta on Oct. 22 and a 4-0 victory over Redwoods on Tuesday.

The Coyotes have five games remaining in the regular season starting with Friday's 7 p.m. home clash against Siskiyous.

They haven't surrendered a goal in their last six games, just one in league play and five for the season while scoring 66. The Coyotes have 12 shutouts and have outscored conference opponents 42-1.

The Coyotes leading scorer, Emily Roberts, of Mammoth Lakes, scored the first two goals in Lake Tahoe's win over Butte. Roberts has scored 20 goals through the first 16 games. She has five goals in the last three games.

Roberts, whose 20 goals ranks fourth in the state, added her fourth hat trick of the season against Shasta on Monday in Redding.

"Emily has been on a tear recently, but honestly, she could be even better than he has been," said fourth-year coach Jeremy Evans. "She's been a bit hot or cold, depending on the game. She's always shown up for our biggest games, but she's been inconsistent against weaker opponents. This is nitpicking because she obviously leads our team and our conference. But when she finds a way to be a more consistent scorer and match her goal output with her shots generated in all of our games, she could be one of the most, if not the most, dangerous scorer in the state. She just has a knack for getting behind and making things happen. She knows she can get even better, which is a scary thing for other teams."

Against Shasta, Eleanor Boothman, of England, added a goal and two assists and now has 21 points on the season and ranks second on the team in scoring (8 goals, 5 assists, 21 points).

Annie Brejc, of South Lake Tahoe, and Alyssa Williams, of Minden, Nevada, assisted on Roberts' goals against Butte and Williams added the third goal off an assist from Lauren Wolcott, of Colorado.

In Lake Tahoe's win over Redwoods, Graciela Palencia, of Reno, and Williams each had a goal and an assist, Brejc had an assist and Angie Hurtado, of Sparks, Nevada, converted a penalty kick.

In a 4-0 road win over Redwoods in Humboldt County, Williams scored two second-half goals to go with first-half goals by Palencia and Hurtado.

As always, the defense has been strong behind the play of center backs Valerie Sue Meyer and Madison Boyd, along with stellar goalkeeping from sophomore Claudia Janese and freshman Izzy Warren.

Among goalies logging at least 600 minutes this season, Janese ranks third in the state with a .22 goals against average, while Warren is fourth with a .30 GAA.

After the Coyotes host Siskiyous tonight, they hit the road for two games and come home for their final regular season home game at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6. They finish the season with what could be a huge game at Butte if the teams continue to win.

"Our defense and goalkeeping have both been superb," Evans said. "Between injuries and lineup adjustments, we haven't had our full team healthy all season. We're 16 games into the season and still haven't had all of our players healthy all at the same time. But no matter who we insert in the lineup, we are getting great performances. We just need to keep our focus and understand it's not about the stats, it's about continuing with great performances and winning a conference title."