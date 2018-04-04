Lake Tahoe plays Idaho tough, but is knocked out of WSHL playoffs

Lake Tahoe played tough against top seed Idaho, but it wasn't enough to advance in the Western States Hockey League playoffs.

The Icemen fell 6-4 to the IceCats on Friday, March 30, and lost 6-2 the next day in the best of three series at Manchester Ice Centre in McCall, Idaho.

The Icemen had the top seed on the ropes in the first game, but couldn't hold a second period lead.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and Lake Tahoe took a brief lead midway through the second on a goal by Paul Frys, who extended his consecutive scoring streak to 33 games. But the Icemen advantage lasted not even 2 minutes as the IceCats equalized.

Idaho scored three goals in the first 6 minutes of the third period to put the game on ice.

Danylo Moroz led the Tahoe offense with a pair of goals and an assist. Easton Easterson also added a goal and an assist.

Recommended Stories For You

Also for the Icemen, Lucas Demsar, Tanner Turcotte, Mitch Hunt, Locke Wischman and Nick Davidow all had assists.

Icemen goalie Max Hasselbacher made 29 saves.

Saturday's game wasn't quite as close. The IceCats scored in the final minute to take a 1-0 lead after the first period and advanced it to 3-1 after two periods.

Frys had his scoring streak come to an end in the final game of the season.

South Lake Tahoe's Jackson Oleson scored and added an assist to lead the offense. Sergei Grebenshchikov added a goal and Moroz and Wischman had assists.

The Icemen have improved tremendously over the past three seasons. Three years ago they won just two games. Last year they reached the second round of the playoffs before being knocked out. This year they reach the third round, the divisional finals, before being turned away.