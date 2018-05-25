Lake Tahoe School excels at track, field league championships

The Lake Tahoe School Bobcats track and field team finished another successful season on a wet, cold afternoon Wednesday, May 16, at the Tah-Neva championships in Carson City.

Four team records were broken and three team trophies were earned, including the seventh and eighth grade boys' teams finishing in second place and the seventh grade girls earning third, to highlight the LTS effort.

Students from 19 middle schools from the Tahoe Basin, Carson City, Reno and other parts of Northern Nevada competed in the event.

"It's been a fantastic year for our Bobcat team," said coach Kris Nugent. "On a brutally cold and wet day, our athletes persevered and showed true Bobcat spirit of never giving up and working hard. For our small school to bring home three team trophies and many individual medals is truly outstanding. I'm especially proud of our eighth graders and their leadership. I will miss them next year. Also, a big thank you to team coaches Brad Bergstrom, Jon Cooper and Rod Tayler, for always being there to help support the team and push them towards being great Bobcats."

The eighth grade boys finished just two points behind small school champions North Tahoe in the team standings.

Nicholas Patrick set a school record of 5 minutes, 26 seconds in the 1600 on his way to a first-place finish. Patrick then followed this with a close second in the 3200, while teammate Jack Ludviksen finished right behind in third place.

Lukas Burton set a school record of 57.91 seconds in the 400-meter run and finished second.

Trey Casini finished third in the 800 with a time of 2:25.

The eighth grade boys' 4×400 relay team finished the meet with a third-place finish in a time of 4:26.

Harrison Fung was the standout performer for the LTS seventh grade boys' team.

He claimed gold in the 80-meter hurdles and 200 hurdles. He also anchored the 4×100 and 4×400 relay teams.

Sean Kirkland placed third in the triple jump with a mark of 28 feet, 1 inch. Tommy Williams set a personal best of 6:06 in the 1600 and finished fifth.

The 4×100 relay team ran a season best 58.63 to finish fourth after qualifying ninth fastest.

In the seventh grade girls division, Maddie Patrick, a fifth grader, ran against much older competition, yet she was right near the top with a second-place finish in the 3200 in a time of 13:25 and a fourth in the 1600.

Sixth grader, Evee Propst, had a busy meet, qualifying in five events. Propst finished eighth in the 80 hurdles and 10th in the 200 hurdles, while also running on the 4×100 and 4×400 relay teams, which finished fifth and sixth, respectively.

Nugent noted the effort of eighth grader Brenna Ritchie who was a team leader all season and enjoyed a great championship meet. Ritchie took home gold in the 80 hurdles and then finished a close second in the 200 hurdles.

"Brenna is an amazing young lady," Nugent said. "She broke her wrist last season after falling in a hurdle race, yet she returned this year, had a great season, and was a leader on my team."

Many of the Bobcats will turn their focus to preparing for the upcoming USATF season, with the ultimate goal of qualifying for the National Junior Olympics in July in North Carolina.

They will be joined by a number of HIS and IMS athletes.

Nugent knows there is still much to accomplish this summer.

"It's remarkable that our small town has so many amazing track stars that can compete and shine on the national level," Nugent said. "We have a number of meets starting in June in the Bay Area before hopefully finishing with many of these athletes qualifying for National Junior Olympics. I'm proud to coach these wonderful young athletes and represent our community."