Local kids mountain bike team has strong showing in Reno

About 170 high school and middle school students competed Sunday, Sept. 9, in the Rattlesnake Roundup, the second race of the Nevada Interscholastic Cycling League Fall mountain bike race series at Hidden Valley Regional Park in Reno.

Fifteen students of the Alta Alpina Composite Team comprised of South Tahoe and Douglas High and middle school students competed and had a strong showing.

Alta Alpina's Josh Bodenstein, Sawyer Villanueva and Matteus Sokulksy all rode strong races on the 3.95-mile course that features 325 feet of climbing per lap and secured a hold on their respective points leaders jerseys.

Fellow teammates Audrey Keasling, Jack Bray and Lachlan Bray all put in good efforts to hold off riders from Mammoth Lakes, Reno and North Tahoe to earn podium positions.

The riders next will compete in the third race of the series Sept. 30 at Mammoth Ski Resort.

Nationwide, over 8,000 students are participating in the National Interscholastic Cycling Association Fall race series in many state leagues.