LTCC girls start conference play with goal barrage

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. â€” Lake Tahoe Community College's Emily Roberts led a Coyote goal-scoring barrage last week to open play in the Golden Valley Conference and continue the team’s best start in program history.

The defending champion Coyotes, ranked nationally No. 3, pasted Shasta 9-0 Tuesday, Sept. 25, to open the conference slate and finished the week Friday, Sept. 28, with an 8-1 win against Redwoods.

Roberts, a freshman from Mammoth Lakes, recorded hat tricks in both games and has 13 goals and five assists in 13 games this season. She has three hat tricks this season and is fifth in the state in goals scored.

Against Redwoods, Roberts scored four goals and assisted on another and is on pace to break the school's single-season mark of 22 goals set in 2016 by Rosaura Guerrero-Escobedo, who is now a senior at CSU Dominguez Hills.

"Emily’s four goal outburst against Redwoods, coupled with her two earlier hat tricks, tells me she’s ready to seize control of our offense," said LTCC head coach Jeremy Evans. "She’s scored in big games against Fresno and Evergreen Valley and is now finding different creases and windows to score in the conference games."

Lauren Wolcott, of Boulder, Colo., added two goals and two assists and Graciela Palencia, of Reno, Angie Hurtado, of Sparks, Nev., and Alyssa Williams, of Minden, Nev., each found the net once.

Araceli Romero, Hannah Hogan and Palencia also assisted on goals.

The Coyotes (7-0-3, 2-0 GVC) surrendered just their second goal in the last 14 conference games, after allowing just one goal the entire league season last year.

"Allowing a goal against Redwoods was disheartening, but honestly, this team was susceptible to allowing a goal with the way we’ve been playing the defensive third," Evans said. "Too many bouncing balls, a lack of urgency, and perhaps we're falling into bad habits. I know that will change this week, but Redwoods has some good players that fight and caused us trouble. I think they’ll finish in the top half of our conference.”

LTCC overwhelmed Shasta earlier in the week with Roberts scoring her second collegiate hat trick, Williams scored the first two goals of the game, Eleanor Boothman, from England, added two goals and Cheyenne Banks, of Las Vegas, and Hurtado also scored.

Romero and Banks had two assists and Sydney Woodward, of Minden, Wolcott and Willaims each had one assist.

"Alyssa's first two goals were things of beauty and Cheyenne's energy led to a goal and two assists from her right back position," Evans said. "Izzy Warren and Claudia Janese combined for the team's seventh shutout this season."

LTCC next will play at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, against College of Siskiyous in Weed, Calif.