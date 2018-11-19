LTCC girls to host West Valley at 5 p.m. Tuesday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Bring your gloves, beanies, warm coat and maybe even some coffee or hot chocolate, the Lake Tahoe Community College girls' soccer team is hosting its quarterfinal match after the sun goes down.

The day before expected winter storms hit the basin, the No. 5 Coyotes (17-0-4) will play No. 13 West Valley (13-4-5) at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, in the California Community College Athletic Association Women’s Soccer Regional Championships.

Weather.com is calling for temperatures to be around 40 degrees at kickoff with no wind or precipitation. By the time the game ends at 7 p.m. or so it will be around freezing.

The two teams met earlier this season before league play began and tied 2-2.

The Coyotes defeated Evergreen Valley 5-0 Saturday in the first round to remain the only undefeated team left in California.

They have allowed just one goal in their last 11 games and six for the entire season while scoring 97 goals.

Recommended Stories For You

The two finalists in the regional bracket qualify for the state tournament.