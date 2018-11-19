LTCC girls to host West Valley at 5 p.m. Tuesday
November 19, 2018
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Bring your gloves, beanies, warm coat and maybe even some coffee or hot chocolate, the Lake Tahoe Community College girls' soccer team is hosting its quarterfinal match after the sun goes down.
The day before expected winter storms hit the basin, the No. 5 Coyotes (17-0-4) will play No. 13 West Valley (13-4-5) at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, in the California Community College Athletic Association Women’s Soccer Regional Championships.
Weather.com is calling for temperatures to be around 40 degrees at kickoff with no wind or precipitation. By the time the game ends at 7 p.m. or so it will be around freezing.
Lady Coyotes advance, receive surprise after drubbing Evergreen Valley
The two teams met earlier this season before league play began and tied 2-2.
The Coyotes defeated Evergreen Valley 5-0 Saturday in the first round to remain the only undefeated team left in California.
They have allowed just one goal in their last 11 games and six for the entire season while scoring 97 goals.
Recommended Stories For You
The two finalists in the regional bracket qualify for the state tournament.
Trending In: Sports
Trending Sitewide
- Rain, snow in forecast for Lake Tahoe; expect Thanksgiving travel delays in northern Sierra
- ELECTION UPDATE: Measure T’s lead falls to 47 votes in South Lake Tahoe
- Tahoe Regional Planning Agency approves US 50 South Shore Community Revitalization Project
- Rollover on US 50 near Cave Rock
- Freeway from Carson City to Reno to close Nov. 17-18