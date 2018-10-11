Meyers Community Foundation’s 5th annual Gear Swap set for Sunday

MEYERS, Calif. — The Meyers Community Foundation will host the fifth annual Meyers Outdoor Gear Swap from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, in the Westgate Center parking lot adjacent the Divided Sky.

If you've got summer or winter gear or outdoor toys that are collecting dust that is preferably no older than five years old, bring it to Meyers and pay the $1 fee per item to MCF and sell it.

Cash or credit cards are accepted.

Merchandise registration will take place in the parking lot between 8 and 9:30 a.m.

Unsold merchandise can be picked up between 2 to 3 p.m. and any unclaimed items will be donated.

Net proceeds from the event will be donated to Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association to support the Lily Lake Trail that adds to the multi-use trail network linking Meyers, Tahoe Mountain, Angora Ridge and, now, Fallen Leaf Lake.

Twenty percent of the proceeds will go to the MCF.

For information on the trail system, visit http://www.tamba.org.

For information contact Brian Levy at 530-545-9941 or René Brejc at 530-545-0340.

For information about the Meyers Community Foundation, visit http://www.meyerscommunityfoundation.org.