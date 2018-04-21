Molesworth, Slack lead Vikings golfers to 3rd place at Spring Creek

Connor Molesworth shot an 85 and Marcus Slack carded an 88 on Thursday, April 19, to lead the South Tahoe boys' golf team to a third place finish in a 3A Northern League at Spring Creek Golf Course.

The Vikings bounced back from a fifth-place finish the day before at Ruby View Golf Course in Elko, Nevada. Also for the Vikings, Bailey Sommerfield shot a 91 and Mickey Sullivan had a 92 to contribute toward the team total of 356. Cody Pakes had a 93 and Dalton Drum shot a 101.

Teams competing included Churchill County, Dayton, Elko, Fernley, Lowry, Sparks, Spring Creek and Truckee.

The Vikings will play Wednesday, April 25, in another league meet at Winnemucca Municipal Golf Course.