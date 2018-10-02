Montross, Wilson, Colberg record aces at Inclineâ€™s Mountain Course

Dallas resident Annette Montross capped off her visit to Lake Tahoe by sinking a hole-in-one Wednesday, Sept. 12, at the Mountain Course in Incline Village.

Montross, a member of Brookhaven Golf Club in Texas, used a driver on hole No. 7 from approximately 110 yards to record her second career ace. Montross's previous ace happened in North English, Iowa.

Montross has been playing golf on and off for 40 years and her shot was witnessed by Dale Montross, Nissel Harms and Don Harms.

Local Wilson sinks 2nd career hole-in-one

Incline Village's Nanci Wilson recorded her second career hole-in-one Thursday, Sept. 6, at the Mountain Course in her hometown.

Wilson, 66, used a pitching wedge on hole No. 6 from about 95 yards to record her ace.

Scott Conway witnessed Wilson's ace.

Wilson, a member of the Teesters golf club based in Incline, couldn't see the ball go in the hole due to the elevation of the green being higher than the tee box. She got a surprise after getting to the green and didn't see her ball until she looked in the hole.

Wilson's first hole-in-one happened on the Gary Player Course at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.

Colberg predicts his hole-in-one

Rick Colberg played golf Friday, Sept. 21, in perfect conditions at Incline Village's Mountain Course and just felt like he was going to hit a special shot.

Colberg, 59, from Minnesota, hit a 9-iron on hole No. 7 from about 125 yards and recorded his first career ace in 35 years of playing the game.

"I even said to myself that this was the day," Colberg wrote on the course's "Aces, Aces, Aces" fact sheet after making his hole-in-one.

Colberg is a club member at Forest Hills Golf Club in Minnesota.