Mt. Rose Ski opens to season pass-holders today

Associated Press
Courtesy of Mount Rose Ski Tahoe

Mount Rose has scheduled Oct. 27, 2017 as its opening day. The resort began snowmaking on Thursday, Oct. 12, and has snowmaking coverage on 20 percent of the mountain.

RENO, Nev. — Some Reno-area skiers and snowboarders will get their first taste of the slopes this weekend.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe says it’s opening for season pass-holders today and Saturday at the resort halfway between Reno and Lake Tahoe. It’s the first resort in the Tahoe area to open this winter season.

Mt. Rose says it’s the earliest they’ve ever opened. The previous earliest date was Oct. 26, 2017.

After this weekend, all skiers will be welcome as weather and conditions permit.