Mt. Rose Ski opens to season pass-holders today
October 19, 2018
Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe says it’s opening for season pass-holders today and Saturday at the resort halfway between Reno and Lake Tahoe. It’s the first resort in the Tahoe area to open this winter season.
Mt. Rose says it’s the earliest they’ve ever opened. The previous earliest date was Oct. 26, 2017.
After this weekend, all skiers will be welcome as weather and conditions permit.
