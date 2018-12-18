Student Athlete of the Month: Naccarato did it all for South Tahoe volleyball

Hailey Naccarato has developed into a star athlete for South Tahoe High School.

She was a pretty good athlete as a junior but morphed into a volleyball monster as a senior.

She played everywhere on the court and her versatility was a big reason the Vikings enjoyed a successful season that reached into the state playoffs.

Offseason workouts that featured three days of lifting weights and two days of running with her teammates led to Naccarato's transformation.

She did not miss one session. She was there everyday giving her sweat and effort to be better.

"She didn't miss anything," said Vikings head coach Kelly Racca. "She wanted to make her senior year memorable and did everything she could."

"I wanted our teams to be good," Naccarato said. "And everybody else on the team was working so hard it was easy to keep up."

For helping lead the Vikings to their best season in several years, and earning first-team all-league, Naccarato is the Tribune's Student Athlete of the Month.

"It's great, I'm super excited," Naccarato said. "It's awesome knowing that I made it to this point and achieved this."

Naccarato said she noticed a big difference in her skillset this season and that being more committed paid off in the end.

On the court Naccarato could produce a nasty serve, could swing for kills, and Racca said she was the team's best passer, but her specialty was digging.

Naccarato was ninth in the state in digs and was second in 3A. She did everything she could to not let that ball hit on South Tahoe's side of the court.

Racca said opposing coaches would always try to have their players hit away from the Vikings' digmaster.

"She is naturally athletic and smart on the court, and she was always at the top of the list for other teams coaches, they would always try to hit away from her," Racca said.

Naccarato is currently one of the best players on the basketball team and will likely be one of the better players on the softball team in the spring.

But volleyball is her first love and she plans to play at the next level, whether it is at a junior college or above.

She was born and raised in South Lake Tahoe but the skiing and snowboarding bug never bit her.

She dabbled in snowboarding at a young age but "it's really expensive, and cold," she said.

She did however get bit by the beach bug and spends as much time on the sands of Lake Tahoe as often as possible.

Naccarato said her father Tony is the biggest influence or inspiration.

"He pushes me to do better and he's always proud and there to support me no matter what," she said.

"I'm so excited for Hailey, she definitely put in the work and it has paid off," Racca said. "In the 13 seasons, she is the best 3-sport athlete I've ever coached. She really is that triple threat."