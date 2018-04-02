National sport climbing champion Harrington to be featured speaker at Ski Run Presents

Five-time national sport-climbing champion and well-rounded adventure athlete Emily Harrington will be Ski Run Presents featured speaker from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, at Blue Angel Café.

Harrington was raised in Colorado but has since relocated and is now based out of Squaw Valley. She is a must-see speaker with an inspirational story to tell.

The cost is $20 and that will be donated to the Access Fund, a nonprofit that helps climbing areas stay open to the public and helps gain access to other areas while conserving the environment.

Kids younger than 18 receive free admission.

Happy hour starts at 6 p.m. with the presentation starting at 7.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.