No. 3-ranked LTCC girls soccer finishes preseason unbeaten, opens league play today

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. â€” The Lake Tahoe Community College girls' soccer team finished its preseason unbeaten and will open play today, Tuesday, Sept. 25, in the Golden Valley Conference.

The Coyotes will host Shasta at 4 p.m. today as they try to defend their league title and continue their best start in program history.

Lake Tahoe (5-0-3) enters the game with its highest national ranking ever, No. 3.

The Coyotes finished their preseason Friday and Saturday with two ties in back-to-back home games.

They tied Wet Valley 2-2 Friday and tied No. 2-ranked Fresno City the following day.

They Coyotes led 1-0 at halftime against West Valley before surrendering a pair of second half goals.

Recommended Stories For You

Lauren Wolcott scored her second goal of the game in the 75thminute to help Lake Tahoe earn a tie. The Coyotes had a whopping 30 shots for the game, including 22 in the second half alone. They missed about 10 1-on-1 chances, three in the final 10 minutes.

"Against West Valley we came out uninspired and not believing it was a game we could lose," said Coyotes head coach Jeremy Evans. "Perhaps the team overlooked them knowing defending national champion Fresno was the next day, so I take blame for not preparing them and having them ready to play against what was a very good West Valley team. We're not the most efficient scoring at times, and that hurt us again."

Against Fresno, Emily Roberts scored in the 12thminute to put the Coyotes up 1-0. Lake Tahoe allowed a goal off a corner kick in the 68th minute that Evans said was poorly defended.

Evans said it was an even game and Wolcott almost netted the winner late in the game after making a great 1-on-1 move to get free in the box.

"I loved how my team came in and responded with great energy against Fresno," Evans said. "It wasn't a game we should've won, more a game we could've won. Fresno is always well coached and organized, and it's not a surprise they found a way to score off a set piece we should've defended better. I always preach to my girls to make teams beat us in the run of play and not give away chances on set pieces. We're still improving on that and maybe we'll face Fresno again down the road."