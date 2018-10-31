Northern Region soccer championships start Thursday on South Shore

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe, Incline and Whittell high schools will all vie for soccer championships this week on the South Shore.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 3A Northern Region boys' and girls' soccer championships kick off Thursday morning and lasts through Saturday afternoon.

Games will be played Thursday throughout the day at South Tahoe High School and South Tahoe Middle School. The semifinals and championship games Friday and Saturday will be played at the high school.

Top-ranked South Tahoe (20-2) will start its path through the girls bracket at 3 p.m. against Northern League B third place team Fernley.

The Lady Vikings had their 18-game winning streak snapped by rival, and No. 2 seed, Truckee 2-1 Thursday, Oct. 25, in the regular season finale.

They will likely be looking to make a statement in their first round matchup at 3 p.m. against Fernley (10-4) at the high school.

Vikings sophomore Giovana De Loia finished the season as the top scorer in the league with 26 goals and 16 assists, both league highs and leads a dangerous front line of sophomore Kelsey Hogan (25 goals, 9 assists) and freshman Anjelina Maltase (13g, 9a).

Should the Vikings win, they would play at 4 p.m. Friday against the winner of No. 3 North Tahoe (14-7) and No. 4 North Valleys (12-6-3).

The championship game is at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The top two teams in each of the boys and girls bracket advance to the state tournament next week in southern Nevada.

Whittell (12-0-1) and Incline (10-8) will meet at 11 a.m. at the middle school in what pits the North Shore against the South Shore.

The undefeated Warriors enter as the top seed out of League B and are led by super scoring senior Anna White, who has put 32 goals into the net this season and assisted on 11 others.

White led the league in total points with 75, well ahead of sophomore teammate Ava Campbell who has 59 points (20 goals, 19 assists).

Junior Kyla Rippet added 25 points (10g, 5a) and senior Brianna Johns added 20 points (5g, 10a) for the Warriors this season.

None of those numbers will scare Sami Giangreco, Lauren Golden or any of the other Highlanders, who battled and held their own against much larger competition the entire year.

The winner will play either No. 2 Truckee (16-4) or League B No. 2 White Pine (10-2-2) at 6 p.m. Friday.

The South Tahoe Vikings boys' team (9-8-1), like the girls, will also battle the Fernley Vaqueros (10-0), but under different circumstances.

The Vikings earned the No. 5 seed out of League A and is playing the undefeated League B champ. They will kickoff at 5 p.m. in the final game of the night Thursday at the high school.

Should the Vikings get past Fernley, they would play against either No. 2 Sparks (16-1-1) or League B No. 2 Yerington (5-3-3).

The cost of admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students, $3 for senior citizens 62 and older and free for kids 8 and under.