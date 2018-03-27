Nuggets, Shock youths claim recreation hoops championships

The Nuggets in the third and fourth-grade boy's division and the Shock, girls third to fifth grade, claimed championships on Tuesday, March 13, in the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department Youth Basketball League at the Kahle Community Center.

The Nuggets beat the Lakers 42-16 to reach the final, while the Spurs edged the Warriors 29-26. Jacob Davis scored 15 points and Slater Devin had 14 to lead the Nuggets. The Spurs got 15 points from Luke Swanson and eight points from Logan DeBaun.

The Shock beat the Sparks 38-23 in the finals and also beat Sting 22-12 in the semifinals. The Sparks topped the Mystics 29-25 to reach the title game. Sawyer Mathews scored 18 points to lead the Shock in the final. Avery Long scored 15 in the final and 20 in the semifinals to lead the Sparks.