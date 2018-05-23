Otomo helps Viking girls earn 4th at state swim meet

South Tahoe's Alexandra Otomo came within a couple of seconds of taking down the defending champion in the 100-yard freestyle Saturday, May 19, at the state championships.

Otomo even set a personal best by over 2 seconds (55.63 seconds), but it still wasn't enough to beat Incline star senior Kate Rye, who claimed her second straight title.

Otomo was forced to settle for second place to lead the Viking girls to a fourth-place finish at the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A State Swimming Championships at Carson Aquatic Facility in Carson City.

South Tahoe collected 36 points, which put the Vikings behind state champ Boulder City (170), Truckee (150) and Adelson (46) and ahead of 11 other schools.

Otomo was also part of two relay teams that placed in the top four.

Otomo, along with Hannah Lucas, Jessie Brown and Hannah Trew, took fourth in the 4×200 medley relay. Otomo also teamed with Lucas, Brown and Madelynn Evans to claim third in the 4×400 free relay.

South Tahoe had a boys relay team compete in two events and gather 14 points to finish ninth out of 15 teams.

Owen Slater, Mark Allen, Tevan Martorana and Tristan Klasko came in fifth in the 4×200 free relay and were sixth in the 4×400 free relay.