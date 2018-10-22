PHOTOS: South Tahoe football vs. Truckee Friday night
October 22, 2018
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe played its final football game Friday night against Truckee. Here is a photo gallery from Hans Baumann at AbDiver Photography.
Trending In: Sports
Trending Sitewide
- Incline Village man accused of child abuse turns self in, vows to fight ‘false allegation’
- Bank drops attempted takeover of Bijou Shopping Center in South Lake Tahoe
- Tahoe Daily Tribune: Measure T in South Lake Tahoe? (opinion)
- Leaf peeping at Lake Tahoe: Best spots to view fall foliage
- Ribaudo column: On South Lake Tahoe’s Measure T (opinion)