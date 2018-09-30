Preps roundup: Viking volleyers, Incline boysâ€™ tennis riding four match win streaks

The South Tahoe volleyball team pushed its win streak to four Tuesday with a win over Dayton a couple of days after dumping Churchill County on the weekend.

Hailey Naccarato led the Vikings in kills, blocks and digs Saturday and the Vikings beat the Greenwave 3-1 (25-21, 25-21, 20-25, 25-17) in Fallon, Nev.

Naccarato blasted a match-high 19 kills, made five solo blocks and also made 24 digs to lead the way for the third-place Vikings (6-2 Northern).

Also for the Vikings, Layne Hembree smacked 14 kills and Jerra McLaughlin added nine. McLaughlin also served for three of the Vikings eight aces and Tyler Pevenage set up 43 points.

The Vikings beat the Dust Devils 3-0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-18) Tuesday in Dayton, Nev., behind 15 kills from Naccarato and 13 from McLaughlin.

Layne Hembree added nine kills, Pevenage served for two aces and had 33 assists, McLaughin made four solo blocks and Racca made a team-high 17 digs.

South Tahoe (7-2 Northern) sits alone in third place in the 3A Northern League behind Elko (8-1) and Truckee (9-0) and just ahead of Fernley (6-3).

South Tahoe plays at North Valleys Friday and will next play at home Friday, Oct. 5 against Lowry.

South Tahoe girls' tennis falls to Truckee, crunches Sparks, NT

The South Tahoe Vikings girls' tennis team suffered its second 10-8 loss of the season last week to Truckee and bounced back with dominating victories over Sparks and North Tahoe.

The Vikings claimed seven out of nine singles points but claimed just one doubles point in losing to the rival Wolverines (7-1 Northern League).

South Tahoe's top two singles players, Kayla Mason and Sierra Dahl, respectively, won all three of their matches, Kiera Lyons added a singles point and Riana Bindel and Lauren Schwartz won the lone doubles point.

The Vikings bounced back with a 16-2 victory Thursday, Sept. 20, over host Sparks.

Mason, Dahl and Lyons won all of their matches and surrendered a combined five games.

Bindel and Schwartz won their two matches as did Nicole Morgan and Alyx Carlson.

South Tahoe (6-2 Northern League) on Tuesday beat North Tahoe 18-0 and played at league leader Incline (8-0 Northern) Thursday afternoon trying to reverse the 10-8 loss earlier this season.

Incline boys' tennis riding 4-match win streak

The Incline Highlanders boys' tennis team won its fourth straight Northern League match Tuesday with an 11-7 victory over visiting North Valleys.

The Highlanders scored all of their points in the singles matches and from their top doubles team.

Top singles player Paul Larson won an epic match over North Valleys No. 1 Jacob Herron. The match went the distance and then some with Larson winning 7-6 (8-6). He also won 7-5 and 6-0 to account for three points.

Dalton Fry playing at No. 3 singles, won all three matches and No. 2 single Tyler Knight won two of three matches.

Incline's top doubles team of Jake Harrell and James Loudon won all three matches, including another epic thriller, 7-6 (7-5).

The two matches that went into tiebreakers both went Incline's way and was the difference in winning or tying.

Incline (5-3 Northern League) played Thursday afternoon at South Tahoe (7-1) and will finish the regular season Tuesday at North Tahoe.