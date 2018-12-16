Preps roundup: Vikings boys win first 2 league games; Whittell pushes win streak to 9

South Tahoe opened the basketball season by playing in one of the hardest tournaments around, the Wild West Shootout in Reno.

The Vikings played three games and were soundly defeated in each. But that experience against stiff competition seems to have paid dividends.

South Tahoe came home for a pair of games and roared from behind Friday, Dec. 7, to beat Fernley 64-52 to open 3A Northern League play and made it two straight Tuesday night by crushing Sparks, 75-45.

In their league opener, the Vikings found themselves trailing the Vaqueros 22-8 at the end of the first quarter before chopping into the lead to make it 35-26 at halftime.

South Tahoe inched closer by the end of the third, 44-40, before running Fernley out of the building in the final eight minutes. The Vikings went on a 24-8 run to end the game.

Cameron Johnson led the offense with 18 points on 7 of 9 from the field, including a 3, and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. The senior team captain also dished five assists and made five steals.

Kevin Lehmann scored 12 points, hauled in seven rebounds and dished four assists and Frank Aquilina added 10 points.

Also for the Vikings (2-3), Logan Chapman scored seven points and dished five assists, Carl Valiente netted seven points and Ethan Ward had six.

South Tahoe rallied despite shooting 4 of 23 from beyond the arc, but made up for it by hitting 22 of 35 two-point attempts.

The Vikings snagged control against Sparks from the opening moments.

South Tahoe led 29-10 after the first quarter and 51-25 at halftime before cruising to victory.

The Vikings (2-3, 2-0 Northern League) will travel Friday for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off against Dayton.

They will return home at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, for a clash with league powerhouse Churchill County and after that, the Vikings will enjoy the holiday break and get back into action Jan. 4 at Lowry.

Whittell boys roar past Coral for 9th straight victory to open year

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Whittell pushed its win streak to nine to begin the season Wednesday with a non-league thrashing of Coral Academy of Reno.

That finished a seven-day stretch in which the Warriors won four games, including three at their own tournament last weekend.

Zack Johns scored 24 points and made seven steals and Dylan Wade added 18 points and six rebounds to lead Warriors over the Falcons 76-46 at Zephyr Cove, Nev.

Trent Dingman filled out the stat sheet with 12 points, seven assists and five rebounds and Wade added three assists and three steals and Johns grabbed four boards.

Also for Whittell (9-0), Isaiah Womack scored eight points, Malachi Womack netted four and grabbed seven rebounds, Jack White had five points, Kyle Davis scored three and Aidan Robinson two.

Whittell shot 9 of 24 from beyond the arc and 21 of 32 on 2-point attempts. When the Warriors had a chance to shoot freebies from the charity stripe, they made just 7 of 18.

Whittell next will play Tuesday, Dec. 18, at Smith Valley and will be off until Jan. 9, 2019, against Silver Stage at home.

Lady Warriors equal last year's win total before league play begins

ZEPHYR COVE. Nev. — It took the Whittell Lady Warriors 24 games to win just six last season.

And it took 28 games to win six the year before that.

This year, in just 10 games, the Warriors have already equaled that win total.

Whittell trounced Coral Academy, of Reno, 30-13, Wednesday night in Zephyr Cove and have put together a three-game win streak for the first time in three seasons (2015-16).

The Warriors started their win streak in their own tournament last weekend, the Whittell Invitational.

They lost their first two games, 51-44 to Owyhee on Wednesday, Dec. 5, and 35-33 to Lone Pine the next day before beating North Tahoe 26-21 Friday and Oasis Academy 33-32 on Saturday.

The Warriors almost had a four-game win streak going but their furious rally in the last couple of minutes against Lone Pine fell just short. They were down by 12 points with 3 minutes remaining.

Whittell will get a chance to see how much they've improved this year when they travel Tuesday, Dec. 18, to Smith Valley, which beat the Warriors 52-34 in each team's season opener.

Following that, Whittell is off until Jan. 5, when it travels to Pyramid Lake to open play in the 1A West League.

Lady Vikings earn first hoops win of season

The South Tahoe Lady Vikings earned their first victory of the season Tuesday in front of their home fans.

South Tahoe defeated Sparks 42-9 in a 3A Northern League clash to erase a three-game losing skid to open the year.

The Vikings (1-3) next will play at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at Dayton and will come home Tuesday to host Churchill County.

The Vikings will play in the McQueen Varsity Tournament, Dec. 27-29, in Reno and will begin Northern League play Jan. 4, at Lowry.