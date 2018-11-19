Student Athlete of the Month: Isaiah Womack does it all for Whittell football

Isaiah Womack ran for touchdowns. He threw for touchdowns. He returned kicks for touchdowns. He returned interceptions for touchdowns.

The Whittell senior was electric with the ball in his hands. He was a gamebreaker that could score anytime he touched the football.

"Aside from being the most impossible player to tackle, he brings a leadership, team-first mentality toward any sport he chooses to play," said Whittell football coach Doug Patton. "He's a great student and wonderful person. Isaiah made friends during every game he played this year even while making some of them into highlight-reel material. That's just his personality. The other league coaches all recognized that as well. A really incredible kid."

There are a couple games that Womack will remember most. He scored touchdowns in three separate ways, rushing, passing and an interception return during his last game of his career.

"My No. 1 favorite game is probably my senior game vs. Sierra Lutheran," Womack said. "They beat a team we lost to, nobody showed up because the school was on break, and we kicked their ass. It was my last game and I was happy our whole team balled out. A lot of seniors can't say they won their last game. Winning out is cool regardless of not making the playoffs."

For his performance on the gridiron and in the classroom, Womack is the Tribune's Student Athlete of the Month.

"I knew I was nominated, but didn't know I won, it's really cool," Womack said. "Last year I was nominated and lost. I've put in a lot of work and I'm glad it was noticed."

Womack's favorite individual game of the season happened in a loss. He scored seven touchdowns, five rushing and two receiving, in a 76-70 defeat.

"We played away, we were understaffed, undersized and we lost 76-70, but personal performance, I had seven touchdowns," Womack said. "We lost but that experience for me was, I put everything into this game and it was fun. After the game, all their kids were hyping me up. It was the best loss I've ever taken."

Womack finished this season with 1,518 yards and 25 touchdowns rushing on 114 carries, an amazing 13.2 yards per attempt. He scored every 4.5 times he touched the ball.

And that's just in eight games. Whittell's stats didn't include its loss against Excel Christian where the team put up 48 points.

He also hauled in 22 passes for 288 yards and six touchdowns and completed 23 of 32 passes for 412 yards and six scores.

Womack was rewarded for another spectacular season by being named the West League's co-offensive player of the year for the second consecutive year.

Womack is now practicing his favorite sport, basketball. He also plans to play baseball in the spring.

When he's not doing his homework and scoring touchdowns, he hangs out with his best friend, fellow senior Gunnar Barnwell, and they "screw around and do teenage stuff."

Womack was a skier for 10 years but that was before high school basketball began.

"I'm too exhausted on weekends," he said. "I bought my last ski pass last year and spent maybe three days on the mountain which is not enough to have a pass."