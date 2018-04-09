Incline tracksters set personal, season bests at Reed Invite

Incline tracksters set season and personal bests this past weekend at the 2018 Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational.

The Highlander girls finished 17th with 11.5 points while the boys were 21st with three points out of 30 schools of all sizes at the two-day event, Friday and Saturday, March 30-31.

Freshman high jumper Millie Jenkins again tied the school record with a jump of 5 feet, which was good for first place.

Last year's team MVP Samantha Giangreco was eighth in the high jump and freshman Jada Moore was 10th. Both reached the same height of 4-08.

Giangreco set season bests in discus and the 100-meter run while Moore set personal bests in the 300-meter hurdles and 200.

Giangreco was 21st out of 67 shot putters with a toss of 73-03 and finished 21st out 79 in the 100 in 13.88.

Recommended Stories For You

Moore was 19th out of 53 hurdlers in 53.89 and was 42nd out of 81 in the 200 with a time of 30.08. Her time in hurdles was the best among 1A/2A schools.

Moore, Jenkins and Giangreco also teamed with Belle Johnson to earn eighth in the 4×100 relay out of 13 teams.

Incline jumper DJ Littleton set a personal record in long jump and tied his season best in the triple jump to lead the highlander boys.

He reached 19 feet, 9 inches in the long jump, good for sixth out of 50 jumpers. His distance would have placed him third best in Class 2A at the state meet last year. He finished 13th out of 27 in the triple jump with a distance of 37-03.

Christopher Vaughn threw a personal best in discus, reaching 77-05 and earned 14th out of 40 throwers.

On the opposite side of the field, Brad Rye took to the runway in pole vault clearing 7-06 in his second attempt and finished 11th out of 38.

Esten Flores was 20th out of 63 in the shot put with a distance of 37-06.25,

"Overall, this is a young and improved team from last year at the same time under similar winter conditions," said Incline head coach Thomas Reymer. "Exciting things are happening and records may continue to fall."

Incline next will compete Saturday, April 7, in California at the Thunder Invitational at Rocklin High School.