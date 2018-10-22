Re-enforced South Tahoe volleyers run win streak to 10

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe volleyball pushed its win streak to 10 games last Friday and Saturday by earning straight set victories over Elko and Spring Creek.

Friday's victory over Elko was massive. The Vikings grabbed sole possession of second place and erased a 3-2 loss a month ago in Elko and it also kept them with an outside chance for a possible shared Northern League title. Losing to Elko was also the last time the Vikings tasted defeat.

"That was so much fun," said Vikings head coach Kelly Racca. "The girls have all bought in and are working as a unit. When that happens there is no stopping them."

The Vikings dumped the Indians in front of a strong crowd 25-21, 25-21, and 25-16.

Sofia Hedqvist and Hailey Naccarato each had 11 kills while Layne Hembree had eight and Jerra McLaughlin seven.

The Vikings served up 12 aces, three each from Tyler Pevenage and Naccarato. McLaughlin made three solo blocks, Kaitlyn Racca had 21 digs and Pevenage added 34 assists.

The Vikings rolled past Spring Creek 25-13, 25-14, 25-14 and helped give the Spartans an early start to their long ride home.

Hedqvist led the attack with 12 kills and Hembree added eight. Racca served for five aces and Hembree and Naccarato each had three and Pevenage added 27 assists.

The Vikings will finish the regular season next week with three matches in four days.

They play at Fernley on Tuesday, home for senior night at 6 p.m. on Thursday and then finish Friday at Truckee, where they hope to be fighting to share a title.