Redfern, Stranzl rain 3s in victories over South Tahoe, Damonte Ranch

Incline knocked off a pair of larger schools last weekend in winning two out of three games in the Reno High Sierra Classic at Spanish Springs High School in Sparks, Nev.

The 2A Highlanders lost 41-16 Thursday to Fernley while playing without one of their star players and bounced back Friday to beat South Tahoe 52-37 and finished the tournament with a 67-63 victory over Damonte Ranch.

Against 3A Fernley, Incline played without star Taylor Redfern and the Highlanders couldn't figure out how to consistently score.

Elisabeth Stranzl led the team with seven points while Serena Faulkner added five points and six rebounds and freshman Brooke Gutheil grabbed 13 rebounds.

But when Redfern returned Friday, the Highlanders shot their way past 3A South Tahoe.

Redfern scored 21 points, including 7 of 19 from beyond the arc, and Stranzl, a freshman, found her shooting touch and scored 19 points and was 5 of 12 from long distance.

Gutheil and Carolyn Eppolito each hauled in five boards, Redfern made four steals and dished three assists and Stranzl made five of the teams' 22 steals.

Incline finished the tournament by topping 4A school Damonte Ranch.

The Highlanders trailed by four at half (31-27) before turning that into a 48-45 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Stranzl was on fire scoring 25 points on 8-for-12 shooting, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range.

Redfern supported Stranzl with 23 points of her own, including six 3-pointers, and added six rebounds.

Also for Incline (3-1), Gutheil scored 11 points and five rebounds, Faulkner grabbed six boards, Eppolito and Madison Corneil each scored four points, Corneil dished four assists and Stranzl made three steals.

The Highlanders are playing this weekend across the lake in the Whittell Invitational. They played Eureka Thursday evening and will play Bishop at 5 p.m. Friday and Ashland at 5:10 p.m. Saturday in Zephyr Cove.