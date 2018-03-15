Registration begins Saturday for Pop Warner football and cheer

The first day of signups for South Tahoe Pop Warner football and cheerleading will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at the Kahle Community Center located at 236 Kingsbury Grade, in Stateline.

Boys and girls from ages 5 to 14 are eligible. The kids must be between 5 years old as of Aug. 1 and age 14 on the same date.

The cost to play football is $225, down from last year, and includes a jersey with the kid's last name, warm-up T-shirt, insurance and pads and helmet that must be returned following the season.

The cost for cheerleading is $325 and includes a uniform, warm-up T-shirt, insurance, bows, socks and competition shoes and pom-poms that must be returned following the season.

Players must be present at registration with their parents or guardians, along with payment, a third-semester report card, completed registration packet and birth certificate.

The athletes will also need to complete a physical by July 27 in order to be on the field for the first practice on Aug. 1.

Coaches for both football and cheer are needed.

For more information, call Tina Rodriguez at 775-354-3581 or Mario Guerrero at 510-384-6510.