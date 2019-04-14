Registration open for 32nd annual STHS, Whittell fundraiser golf tournament at Edgewood

The 32nd annual Tahoe Booster Club Golf Tournament will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 4-5, at Edgewood Tahoe.

All proceeds benefit the golf teams at South Tahoe and George Whittell high schools.

Each day is an individual tournament with a scramble format. Individuals, couples, and foursomes are welcome.

The $150 daily entry fee includes a round of golf with cart and a homemade lunch, which is served between the ninth and 10th holes. To play both days the cost is $275.

There will also be a raffle, closest to the pin and long distance contests and a hole-in-one contest.

Registration, raffle and breakfast on both days begins at 9:30 a.m. with a shotgun start to the tournament at 11.

Edgewood Tahoe is located at 100 Lake Parkway, Stateline, Nev., 89449.

Player registration via http://www.edgewoodtahoe.com are preferred.

For information, email Craig Kindle at kindle831@gmail.com or call 775-339-1810.