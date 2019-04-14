Registration open for 32nd annual STHS, Whittell fundraiser golf tournament at Edgewood
April 14, 2019
The 32nd annual Tahoe Booster Club Golf Tournament will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 4-5, at Edgewood Tahoe.
All proceeds benefit the golf teams at South Tahoe and George Whittell high schools.
Each day is an individual tournament with a scramble format. Individuals, couples, and foursomes are welcome.
The $150 daily entry fee includes a round of golf with cart and a homemade lunch, which is served between the ninth and 10th holes. To play both days the cost is $275.
There will also be a raffle, closest to the pin and long distance contests and a hole-in-one contest.
Registration, raffle and breakfast on both days begins at 9:30 a.m. with a shotgun start to the tournament at 11.
Recommended Stories For You
Edgewood Tahoe is located at 100 Lake Parkway, Stateline, Nev., 89449.
Player registration via http://www.edgewoodtahoe.com are preferred.
For information, email Craig Kindle at kindle831@gmail.com or call 775-339-1810.
Comments have been temporarily disabled for this post while we migrate to a new website.
Trending In: Sports
- Bump it up! Hundreds compete in Heavenly’s 16th annual Gunbarrel 25
- Vikings baseball makes quick work of Sparks, sweeps doubleheader
- Ruvalcaba earns first pro victory
- Veda Hallen leads Lake Tahoe group at USASA nationals in Colorado
- Incline baseball thumps White Pine, surges into 1st place in Northern League
Trending Sitewide
- Multiple avalanches in less than 1 week at Lake Tahoe serve as safety reminder
- Recreational cannabis sales now underway in South Lake Tahoe
- News analysis: Kings Beach, Pollock Pines among California communities that could be ‘next Paradise’
- California races to predict which town could be next to burn
- UPDATE: Incident involving boulder on US 50 cleared