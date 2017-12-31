Registration open for Heavenly Adult Racing League

Skiers and snowboarders ages 21 and over can act like they're competing in their own Winter Olympics early next year under the stars when the Heavenly Mountain Resort Adult Racing League kicks off early in January.

Starting Wednesday, Jan. 10, and continuing through Feb. 28, athletes can romp down slalom and giant slalom courses that alternate weekly. The seventh and final week is the championship and the winner will record times on both types of course.

The adult racing league was originally known as RATS (Racing Alpine Team Series) but was brought back with a different name last year with different ideas.

"The program was dropped many years ago," said Heavenly competition services manager Gary Hutchins. "Heavenly wanted to bring it back as an adult race league for more than just skiers, so now we have the opportunity to have teams of snowboarders, skiers and teleskiers."

Athletes are asked to sign up as a team of five, but Heavenly can assign individuals to a team. Racing starts at 5 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m. Racers can take their two runs at any time within that time period. Teams do not have to race together. Only the best of two runs will be counted toward the overall team time. And only the top four times from the five-person team will be counted. There are no age divisions.

"We are using a handicap system that permits the teams to be made up of any combination of ski/snowboard/teleski and no restriction on the number of males or females on a team," Hutchins said.

Race days are Jan. 10, Jan. 17, Jan. 24, Feb. 7 and Feb. 14, with the championship to be held Feb. 28.

The cost is $135 per person. Registration ends Jan. 9.

To register, visit the California Lodge Pass Office at 3860 Saddle Rd., South Lake Tahoe, 96150.

While it is competition, it's meant for people to have a good time and enjoy time together with like-minded people. There are also raffles and giveaways during the nightly results announcement.

"Some (competitors) are more serious than others," Hutchins said. "Some have formal race experience in their background, and others are just racing for the first time. The more experienced often lend advise and tips to the less knowledgeable. But it's really all about fun competition and great camaraderie."