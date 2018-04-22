RENO 1868 pro soccer team to practice, sign autographs, play exhibition at LTCC

Professional team Reno 1868 FC, of the United Soccer League, will spend a day on the South Shore next week practicing, giving tips to kids, signing autographs and playing an exhibition game against Lake Tahoe Community College.

"This has been one of the premier events for the past two soccer seasons here at Lake Tahoe Community College," said men's head coach Nicholas Arbelaez.

The pro team will spend most of the afternoon on the LTCC campus Tuesday, April 24. The first string will train on LTCC's turf field from noon to 2 p.m.

The practice is open to the public and players will sign autographs after training.

From 4 to 5:30 p.m., the pro team will host a clinic for the youngest South Tahoe football club team, the 8 to 12 year olds.

Reno 1868 will cap the day by playing an exhibition against the Coyotes at 6 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

"This relationship has brought the soccer world of South Lake, Reno, Carson and Truckee much closer and has helped our soccer programs get the recognition it deserves to attract the best players from around the area," Arbelaez said. "This visit to us is a game changer for the program and greatly benefits our institution."

Reno 1868 invited the Coyotes to watch a game last fall and advertised the exhibition last year on their jumbotron.