Ron Burgundies win AYSO coed soccer title

Provided / Alisha Ragusa
The Ron Burgundies won a tiebreaker to get into the championship game and then beat the top seed to win the South Lake Tahoe American Youth Soccer Organization coed title. Three teams, Burgundies, Tahoe Blue and Gray, tied for the top spot at 4-3-1 and a tiebreaker determined the playoff seeds. Blue beat Burgundies 2-1 in a head-to-head battle to earn the top seed. Burgundies scored more total goals (26-21) than Gray to earn the second seed. Burgundies defeated Blue 5-1 in the championship game. The Ron Burgundies are (from left) Daniel Guillen, Juan Medina, Laurent Bridenne, Justine Dhollande, Mike Wharry, Alisha Ragusa, Annemarie Prudente, Isaac Croll, Clay Owens-Pribilovics, Andrea Aragon, Berty Pribilovics, Kenneth Kehoe, Matthew Booska, Ashley Patterson. Not pictured are Autumn Whitney, Gizeh Martinez and Samuel Martinez.