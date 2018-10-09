Sacramento’s Murphy sinks ace at Incline’s Mountain Course

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Sacramento resident Tom Murphy recorded his first career hole-in-one Friday, Sept. 28, at Incline Village's Mountain Course.

The 50-year old hit a 52-degree wedge on a beautiful sunny day on hole No. 3 from about 109 yards for his perfect shot.

He was witnessed by playing partners Michael Murphy and Michael Staples.

Murphy has played golf for about 30 years and is a member of the El Macero Country Club.