Short-handed Whittell loses 3 at Smith Valley

Whittell battled short-handed last week on the baseball diamond against Smith Valley and suffered three 1A Northern West League losses.

The Warriors chose to forfeit Tuesday, March 27, deciding not to play with less than nine players. The teams came back for a doubleheader Friday, March 30, and the Warriors didn't fare any better, losing 15-0 and 10-0.

"Smith Valley is very tough," said Whittell head coach Ryan McKinney. "They are well coached, have plenty of guys that can hit the ball, and their pitchers kept us off the base paths all day. We did give up 12 extra outs in the double header and it's always hard to be competitive when that happens. We've been short players the past few weeks due to some unforeseen circumstances, so we've had a lot of guys out of position and really haven't got our offense going the past few games. But this has allowed some of our younger guys to get some more in-game experience and at-bats, which is always a good thing when trying to rebuild for the future. Hopefully get some guys back this week before we play Sierra Lutheran, who is also very tough."

The first game Friday was over in just two innings due to the mercy rule. Smith Valley scored 13 runs in the first inning and added two more in the second to end the game early.

Cody Ruby's double was the Warriors' lone hit.

The second game lasted five innings and Whittell recorded two hits. Gunnar Barnwell and Juan Cervantes each singled.

The Warriors (3-6, 0-3 Northern West) next will host Sierra Lutheran in a doubleheader on Thursday, April 5. The first pitch is at 3 p.m. The second game is scheduled for 5 p.m.