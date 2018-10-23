Shortridge is 1st Lady Vikings golfer to reach state in 5 years

When South Tahoe junior Jenna Shortridge teed off right before noon on Monday, she became the first Viking to play in the Nevada Activities Association State Girls' Golf Championship in five years.

Shortridge helped pace the Lady Vikings all season to earn their best 3A Northern League finishes in several years.

Her average score throughout the season was 104 and she earned enough points to earn second team all-league honors.

She qualified for state in fourth place among girls not on playoff qualifying teams.

Shortridge completed the second round Tuesday at Shaffer's Mill in Truckee and finished with a two-day total of 224 (115-109) good for 27th in a field of 40.

She set a personal best on Day 1 while shooting 11 strokes over her average with five pars in her round.

Three par 5 holes gave her the most trouble and took double figure scores which inflated how well she really played, said head coach Greg Kuntz.

She improved by 15 shots on those same holes the second day, but the par putts didn't fall like they did in round one.

The last Lady Viking to qualify for state was Ayden Williamson in 2013.

As a sophomore, Shortridge's scoring average was 121.

"A 17-shot improvement is fantastic," Kuntz said. "Continued practice before next fall should bring her back for her senior year as the team leader and one of the top returning players in the Northern 3A League."