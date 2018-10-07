Shortridge leads Viking golfers in league meets

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe's Jenna Shortridge recorded low scores for the girls' golf team on Monday and Tuesday to help the Vikings earn fifth-place finishes at Northern League meets.

Shortridge fired a 103 Monday at Dayton Valley as the Vikings scored a team total of 458.

Also for South Tahoe, senior Hannah Heidel shot a personal-best 109.

Heidel bettered her mark by one stroke the next day and helped the Vikings finish in a tie with Truckee for fifth with a score of 441.

Seniors Sydney McCarthy and Jordyn Yochheim also shot personal bests, 109 and 117, respectively, to help back Shortridge's team best 107.

Shortridge sits in third place among league individuals not on a playoff-qualifying team. The top six individuals not on qualifying teams make the state playoffs.

"Jenna has a chance to be the first Viking to make it to state in five years, since Ayden Williamson last went in 2013," said Vikings head coach Greg Kuntz.

The state tournament will be played Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 15-16, at Schaffer's Mill in Truckee.

The Vikings travel to Fernley on Tuesday and Lowry on Wednesday in the final two tournaments of the season.