Sierra-at-Tahoe 2018-19 season passes available for purchase

Skiers and snowboarders can now purchase an unrestricted 2018-19 season pass at Sierra-at-Tahoe.

The "Certified Unserious" season pass for adults is $349 and includes unrestricted access, four $50 buddy tickets, free Fridays on select Fridays and three free days at other "Powder Alliance" resorts — Crested Butte, Stevens Pass, Timberline, Schweitzer, China Peak, Mountain High, Arizona Snowbowl, Mt. Hood Skibowl, Angel Fire Resort, Bridger Bowl, Whitewater and Silverstar in British Columbia, Canada, and Kiroro Resort in Japan.

Young adults (ages 13-22) or college students (proof of six credits in the fall is required) can purchase the pass for $299. Seniors and kids 5-12 can purchase the pass for $149. Buddy tickets and free Fridays are not included with child season pass.

"Sierra-at-Tahoe is 'Certified Unserious' and excited to offer guests an unparalleled, authentic skiing experience," said a press release from the resort. "… Sierra is focused on convenience and value, offering guests countless ways to save money and have fun with the whole family."

Skiers and riders can purchase the pass now and it will also be good for the rest of this season.

The Sierra Resort Value Pass is available for $299 and is especially for people who like to hit the slopes during the week. The Sierra Value Pass is valid Sunday through Friday excluding blackout dates.

All season passholders will automatically be enrolled into the free membership that earns them points toward free lessons, rentals or lunch.

My Sierra Rewards PLUS membership provides guests with all the above, access to member's only priority lift lines and a free midweek lift ticket voucher upon enrollment for $189.

Blackout dates include Dec. 26-31, Jan. 19-20 and Feb. 16-17. Prices will increase after this season.