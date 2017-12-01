Sierra-at-Tahoe announces 2017-18 opening date

Sierra-at-Tahoe announced today that it will open for the 2017-18 season on Saturday, Dec. 2.

In its announcement, the resort said it will offer limited terrain accessed by two lifts and two surface lifts. Early season conditions are present throughout the mountain and guests are asked to obey all signs and closures.

"While we're waiting for winter to kick into high gear, we're proud of what we have to offer on the upper mountain and are excited to get people up here and give them the opportunity to make a few turns" John Rice, general manager, said in a press release.

Sierra-at-Tahoe will spin Grandview Express and Easy Rider Express, giving guests access to 11 trails and two terrain parks. Sierra Snowsports School will offer limited lessons, while snowplay and sledding will be unavailable until the resort receives more snow.

Guests are encouraged to use caution when skiing/snowboarding as natural obstacles may exist and may not be marked. Preservation of snow will be key on runs such as Corkscrew where guests will be asked to "go slow and save the snow."

Day tickets can be purchased for $71.