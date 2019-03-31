Sierra-at-Tahoe athletes earn top finishes Far West Tahoe League finals
March 31, 2019
Sierra-at-Tahoe team members Keira Johnston, Carlie Chandler and Billy Thomas each claimed first place in their respective divisions Saturday, March 16, in the Far West Skiing Tahoe League finals at Diamond Peak Ski Resort.
Johnston won the 12 and under girls' slalom by nearly a second and a half. Her time of 28.69 seconds on the second run dusted the competition and provided the winning margin.
Johnston also finished the season atop the overall league standings.
Chandler took first in the 14U girls' race and also beat the competition by about the same margin. She was the fastest down the course in each of her two runs. She finished fourth overall in the season standings.
Teammate Aimy Loge earned seventh.
Thomas won the boys' 16U event crushing the field by about 4 seconds.
Jason Strahle earned third in the boys 16U-plus.
Johnston, Chandler, Thomas and Strahle teamed to beat the Northstar team and win the inaugural team relay.
The four racers from Sierra topped 11 other teams to win the team cup.
