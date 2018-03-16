Sierra-at-Tahoe hosts Vans Hi-Standard Series finale Saturday

The Vans Hi-Standard Series is looking for local talent to compete in the final event of the season Saturday, March 17, at Sierra-at-Tahoe.

The free, international snowboard event features local riders competing against the series' MVP's from all around the globe for the MVP title.

The top riders will showcase their own individual creative expression in an open-jam format that features a big air session where participants are judged solely on their style with no inverts or spins over 720 allowed.

Free lift tickets and lunch vouchers are offered for all registrants and cash prizes will be handed out on the spot.

In addition to the snowboard jam, Vans will host a pop-up House of Vans workshop for non-competitors and family members.

The first 10 registrants will receive a pair of Vans to customize alongside local artist, Willie Pinella.

The event begins with registration from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. and free practice until 11. Competition runs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., than pauses for lunch until 1:15 p.m. when the competition picks up again until 4 p.m. An awards ceremony begins at 4:15 p.m.

For more information, including updates, rules and regulations for the Vans Hi-Standard Snowboard Series, visit Vans.com/HiStandardSeries.