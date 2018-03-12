Sierra Nevada College winning titles at USCSA national championships

Sierra Nevada College dominated the first day of alpine racing at the U.S. Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association National Championships in Lake Placid, New York.

The Eagles won both the team and individual women's giant slalom national championships. Sierra Nevada also won a national championship in women's freeski rail jam at Whiteface Mountain in Wilmington.

Saana Ahonen claimed her first individual giant slalom title.

"It was a really tough day, but the team worked really well together and in my opinion, that's why we won today," Ahonen told Lake Placid News. "I'm happy to be an Eagle and part of this great team."

"I am really happy with the team's performance," said Elias Struz, head coach of SNC, to Lake Placid News. "We have had a season with a lot of ups and downs, which made us stronger as a team. The girls stood up for each other and sacrificed their individual success to achieve the underlying goal, which was to win as a team. They made me really proud and happy about my decision to be the coach this year."

Nicolo Monforte, of the University of Nevada, Reno, won a national championship in men's skier cross.

Recommended Stories For You

On Day 2, Wednesday, March 7, The Eagles claimed championships in men's freeski rail jam and men's snowboard rail jam and also finished second in men's alpine giant slalom and women's boarder cross and was third in women's skier cross.

The second place finish in the giant slalom was by 8 hundredths of a second to Clarkson University.

SNC swept the podium in men's freeski rail jam.

The five-day event kicked off Tuesday, Feb. 6.

About 530 athletes representing 65 universities across six regions participate in events that include giant slalom, slalom, nordic sprints, nordic relays, nordic distance, slopestyle, skier cross, snowboard cross, snowboard slalom, snowboard giant slalom and a rail jam.

Competitions can be followed online at http://www.uscsa.com. Team and Individual results will be posted daily online at the USCSA website. Check in daily for live video and audio feeds online at http://www.uscsa.com/broadcast.

— Information from Lake Placid News