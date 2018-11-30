Smith nets 24, leads Incline to win in season opener

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline senior co-team captain Ian Smith charged out of the gate Tuesday night by scoring 24 points and leading the Highlanders to a 65-48 season-opening victory over Sierra Lutheran in Carson City.

Smith drained 3 of 4 from beyond the arc and also grabbed five rebounds, made six steals and dished four assists.

Freshman TT Valosek played his first high school of his career and scored 15 points, grabbed three boards and made two steals and senior co-captain Liam Nolan-Bowers filled the stat sheet with three points, six boards, five steals and three assists.

"Ian Smith was awesome," Said Incline head coach Tim Kelly. "Liam Nolan-Bowers played a great game all around, he was the most active I've ever seen him. And TT had a great first game."

Also for Incline (1-0), Johnny Redfern scored six points and dished three assists, Tyler Knight tallied six points, Brad Rye netted six points and three boards and Brody Thralls had five points.

Incline led 16-1 after the first period, 32-12 at halftime and 48-21 heading into the final frame.

"I was very happy with our first game." Kelly said. "I thought we defended very well and our communication on the floor was the best I've seen at Incline High. Offensively, we executed extremely well for game one. We definitely have some things to work on but I couldn't be happier about where we are at in November."